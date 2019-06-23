Ethiopia's Army Chief Shot Dead by His Own Bodyguard Hours After Coup Attempt
In what appeared a 'coordinated attack', army chief Seare Mekonnen and a retired general who was visiting him, were killed by his bodyguard, a government spokesperson said.
File photo of Seare Mekonnen.
Addis Ababa: Ethiopia's army chief was shot dead by his bodyguard just hours after an attempted coup in Amhara state left the regional president and another top adviser dead, a spokeswoman for the prime minister said Sunday.
The spokeswoman Billene Seyoum told journalists a "hit squad" led by Amhara's security chief Asaminew Tsige burst into a meeting on Saturday afternoon, injuring regional president Ambachew Mekonnen and another top official who both died of their wounds.
Later that evening in what appeared a "co-ordinated attack", army chief Seare Mekonnen, and a retired general who was visiting him, were killed by his bodyguard, said Billene.
Since coming to power in April 2018 after two years of anti-government unrest, Abiy has been hailed for his efforts to end the iron-fisted rule of his predecessors.
He has embarked on economic reforms, allowed dissident groups back into the country, and sought to crack down on rights abuses and improve freedom of the press.
But he has battled a surge in tensons between ethnic groups in the diverse country -- usually over land and resources -- leading to deadly violence in the country of over 100 million people.
