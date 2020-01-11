English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
EU Aviation Regulator Urges European Airlines to Avoid Iranian Airspace

Representative image.

The advice expands on an earlier EASA recommendation that national authorities bar airlines from overflying Iran below 25,000 feet.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: January 11, 2020, 11:18 PM IST
Paris: European airlines should avoid Iranian airspace until further notice, the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Saturday following Iran's admission that its armed forces inadvertently shot down a Ukrainian airliner earlier in the week.

The advice expands on an earlier EASA recommendation that national authorities bar airlines from overflying Iran below 25,000 feet. It was issued "in light of the statement from Iran that its armed forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger aircraft", EASA said.
