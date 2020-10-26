Next Story
EU Backs Former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to Lead WTO
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala poses outside a Nigerian diplomatic residence in Chambesy, near Geneva, Switzerland, September 29, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)
European Union members states agreed Monday to back the candidacy of former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO.
The World Trade Organization will announce its new director general next month, but sources said the 66-year-old economist would get EU support on Tuesday.