EU Bribery Scandal: Qatar Says Belgium’s Approach to Probe Will Hurt Relations

Qatar criticized Belgium’s probe into alleged attempts to influence European Union parliamentarians by bribing them to soften their stance on Qatar’s migrant worker abuses and said they relied on ‘inaccurate’ information.

The Qatari official said that such an approach negatively affects relations between Brussels and Doha, news agency Al Jazeera reported.

“Qatar was not the only party named in the investigation, yet our country has been exclusively criticised and attacked. We have observed this week’s selective condemnation of our country with great alarm,” the Qatari diplomat was quoted as saying by news agency Al Jazeera.

Qatar has denied that it was involved in any misconduct leading up to the 2022 World Cup - the first to be hosted in a West Asian country. Morocco’s name has also surfaced in the investigations along with Qatar.

Qatar said that it was disappointing to see that the Belgian government did not engage with their government in order to establish the facts.

Last week, Pier Antonio Panzeri, Eva Kaili, Francesco Giorgi, Maria Colleoni, Silvia Panzeri, Luca Visentini, Marc Tarabella, Niccolò Figà-Talamanca and one more unidentified person were held by Belgian and Italian authorities for accepting bribes and taking a soft stance on Qatar’s migrant worker abuses, thus helping the Qatari organisers build a clean image despite several news media outlets, most prominently, the Guardian reporting that 6,000-7,500 workers died in the World Cup projects over the last decade.

EU officials have not given an official name to the scandal but within the corridors of the European Union ‘Qatargate’ is being discussed among lawmakers.

Over the past week, Belgian VSSE state security service along with other agencies have found stacks of euro notes in €200, €50, €20 and €10 denominations from the homes of Pier Antonio Panzeri and also from Greek socialist lawmaker Eva Kaili’s father’s home.

At least 1.5 million euros were seized from the homes of those named above with the bulk of the cash being seized from Kaili and Panzeri’s residences.

European representatives have voted to suspend Qatari representatives’ access to the body while blocking a proposal that would waive visa requirements for Qataris and Kuwaitis entering the bloc.

The EU-Qatar aviation agreement was also put on hold after the investigations began. Qatar has called these moves premature.

