European Union Calls For Afghan Ceasefire, Warns Against Islamic Emirate
FILE PHOTO: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, and Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan, shake hands after signing an agreement at a ceremony between members of Afghanistan's Taliban and the U.S. in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari/File Photo
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative, told an Afghanistan fund-raising conference in Geneva that a ceasefire should not be an outcome of the (peace) process, it should accompany the process from today.
- Reuters GENEVA
- Last Updated: November 24, 2020, 14:57 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The European Union (EU) foreign policy chief called on Tuesday for an immediate ceasefire in Afghanistan and said that any move to set up an Islamic emirate would affect the bloc’s support.
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative, told an Afghanistan fund-raising conference in Geneva: “A ceasefire should not be an outcome of the (peace) processs, it should accompany the process from today…Any attempt to restore an Islamic emirate would have an impact on our political and financial engagement.”