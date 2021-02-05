EU Calls On Biden To Lift Trump-era Measures On Cuba

News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

MOSCOW: The Biden administration must remove Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Friday during a visit to Moscow.

“We regret very much the decision by (Donald) Trump in his last hours in office to designate Cuba as a country that supports terrorism. We strongly regret that and expect the new administration will return to the previous situation,” he said, adding the status imposed by the US would cause a lot of problems for Cubans.

