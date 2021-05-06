EU Chief Says Ready to Discuss Covid Vaccine Patent Waivers

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that Brussels is ready to discuss a US-backed proposal to waive patents on Covid-19 vaccines.

“The European Union is also ready to discuss any proposal that addresses the crisis in an effective and pragmatic manner," she said. “And that’s why we are ready to discuss how the US proposal for waiver on intellectual property protection for covered vaccines could help achieve that objective."

