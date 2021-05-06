world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»World»EU Chief Says Ready to Discuss Covid Vaccine Patent Waivers
1-MIN READ

EU Chief Says Ready to Discuss Covid Vaccine Patent Waivers

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a file photo. AFP

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a file photo. AFP

Ursula von der Leyen's comments come hours after the US said it would waive patents of intellectual property for Covid vaccines.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that Brussels is ready to discuss a US-backed proposal to waive patents on Covid-19 vaccines.

“The European Union is also ready to discuss any proposal that addresses the crisis in an effective and pragmatic manner," she said. “And that’s why we are ready to discuss how the US proposal for waiver on intellectual property protection for covered vaccines could help achieve that objective."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 06, 2021, 13:13 IST