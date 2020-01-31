English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

EU Chief Warns UK There is No Strength in 'Splendid Isolation'

GDPR: EU's New Data Protection Rules Come Into Force (photo for representation, image: Reuters Pictures)

GDPR: EU's New Data Protection Rules Come Into Force (photo for representation, image: Reuters Pictures)

'We want to have the best possible relationship with the United Kingdom, but it will never be as good as membership,' EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: January 31, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
Share this:
Brussels:The European Union's three top officials gathered Friday to promise a new dawn for their bloc and warn Britain that it would lose the benefits of close ties after Brexit.

"We want to have the best possible relationship with the United Kingdom, but it will never be as good as membership," EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Our union has gained political impetus and has become a global economic powerhouse. Our experience has taught us that strength does not lie in splendid isolation, but in our unique union," she said.
Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story