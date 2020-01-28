EU Citizens to Be Airlifted out of Coronavirus-hit Wuhan City in China
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks with medical workers at Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. China expanded its sweeping efforts to contain a deadly virus, extending the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection. (Image: AP)
Brussels: European Union (EU) citizens are to be flown out of Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak, on board two French planes this week, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
"Initial numbers indicate that around 250 French citizens will be transported in the first aircraft and over 100 EU citizens from other countries will join the second aircraft. This is a first request for assistance and others may follow in the coming days," it said in a statement.