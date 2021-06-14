CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»World»EU Congratulates New Israeli Premier Naftali Bennett
1-MIN READ

File photo of Naftali Bennett. (Image: Reuters)

Bennett, a former defence minister under Netanyahu, vowed to keep Israel safe from Iran, promising that "Israel won't let Iran have nuclear weapons."

EU Council President Charles Michel congratulated the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a message on Twitter Sunday, after an alliance of parties ousted Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Looking forward to strengthen(ing) the (EU-Israel) partnership for common prosperity and towards lasting regional peace & stability," he tweeted. The European Council represents the European Union’s member states. Bennett, a right-wing Jewish nationalist and former tech millionaire, takes over at the helm of an Israeli government pieced together by an eight-party coalition.

Their alliance ended Benjamin Natanyahu’s 12 years in power. Bennett, a former defence minister under Netanyahu, vowed to keep Israel safe from Iran, promising that “Israel won’t let Iran have nuclear weapons", a goal the Islamic republic denies pursuing.

The diverse anti-Netanyahu bloc was cobbled together by the secular centrist Yair Lapid, a former TV presenter. It spans the political spectrum, with three right-wing, two centrist and two left-wing parties, and even an Arab Islamic conservative party.

first published:June 14, 2021, 07:14 IST