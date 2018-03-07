English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EU Hits Back at Donald Trump, Says Trade Wars 'Bad and Easy to Lose'
European Council President Donald Tusk also proposed that European Union leaders hold an emergency debate on the trade dispute at a summit in Brussels on March 22-23.
File photo of a European Union flag . Representative image/ Reuters
Luxembourg: The EU's top official hit back on Wednesday at Donald Trump, saying "trade wars are bad and easy to lose" as the bloc prepared to retaliate against the US president's planned steel and aluminium tariffs. European Council President Donald Tusk also proposed that European Union leaders hold an emergency debate on the trade dispute at a summit in Brussels on March 22-23.
"President Trump has recently said and I quote, 'trade wars are good and easy to win,'" Tusk told a press conference in Luxembourg, flanked by Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel. "But the truth is quite the opposite: Trade wars are bad and easy to lose," the former Polish premier said.
"For this reason I strongly believe that now is the time for politicians on both sides of the Atlantic to act responsibly." Tusk warned Trump's plans could lead to "a serious trade dispute" between Washington and the rest of the world involving the EU. Tusk proposed that an EU leaders summit later this month in Brussels hold "an extraordinary trade debate" over the possible "repercussions for our citizens and our businesses not to mention the global economy."
He said EU leaders should aim "to keep world trade alive and if necessary to protect Europeans against trade turbulences." Tusk added such measures include proportionate responses in line with World Trade Organization rules.
The European Commission, the 28-nation EU executive, warned Wednesday it would hit flagship US products including peanut butter, orange juice and bourbon whiskey with counter measures if Trump goes ahead with the metal tariffs. The EU is holding fire on its reprisals as Trump has yet to sign into effect his plan to set tariffs for what he calls unfair competition for US industry.
Also Watch
"President Trump has recently said and I quote, 'trade wars are good and easy to win,'" Tusk told a press conference in Luxembourg, flanked by Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel. "But the truth is quite the opposite: Trade wars are bad and easy to lose," the former Polish premier said.
"For this reason I strongly believe that now is the time for politicians on both sides of the Atlantic to act responsibly." Tusk warned Trump's plans could lead to "a serious trade dispute" between Washington and the rest of the world involving the EU. Tusk proposed that an EU leaders summit later this month in Brussels hold "an extraordinary trade debate" over the possible "repercussions for our citizens and our businesses not to mention the global economy."
He said EU leaders should aim "to keep world trade alive and if necessary to protect Europeans against trade turbulences." Tusk added such measures include proportionate responses in line with World Trade Organization rules.
The European Commission, the 28-nation EU executive, warned Wednesday it would hit flagship US products including peanut butter, orange juice and bourbon whiskey with counter measures if Trump goes ahead with the metal tariffs. The EU is holding fire on its reprisals as Trump has yet to sign into effect his plan to set tariffs for what he calls unfair competition for US industry.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Friday 02 February , 2018
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Dutt's Deceased Fan Leaves All Her Money, Belongings to the Actor; Here's His Reaction
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV
- Jeetendra Booked By Shimla Police After Sexual Assault Allegations
- Priyanka Chopra Picks Her Favorite Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Looks
- Apple iPhone X 'Too Expensive' For Upgrade, Say Apple Fans