EU leaders to discuss Belarus on Wednesday

BRUSSELS European Union leaders will hold a video call on developments in Belarus at 1000 GMT on Wednesday, said their chairman, European Council President Charles Michel.

The EU has launched a process of imposing sanctions on Belarusian officials responsible for election fraud and a crackdown on protests that followed an election there in which Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory with an official tally giving him 80%.

The 27 EU leaders will discuss what other support they can extend to Belarus.

Initial ideas include starting a fund for victims of repression there, funding projects to support media pluralism, advising on police reform, enhancing student exchanges with the EU as well as granting easier access to the bloc’s labour market for Belarusian workers.

Also Watch India, Nepal Held High-Level Talks Amid Map Row & Oli’s Bizarre Ayodhya Claim

Poland, the Czech Republic, the three Baltic states and Denmark have also called for EU mediation between Lukashenko and the opposition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor