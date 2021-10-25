CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » EU Medicines Agency Starts Review of Merck Oral Covid Drug
EU Medicines Agency Starts Review of Merck Oral Covid Drug

MA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has started a rolling review of the oral antiviral medicine molnupiravir, the European Medicines Agency said in a statement (File photo: Reuters)

The oral Covid medication raises hopes for an easy-to-administer treatment for the deadly disease.

The EU’s medicines watchdog said Monday it had started a review of an oral Covid medication from the US pharmaceutical firm Merck, raising hopes for an easy-to-administer treatment for the deadly disease.

“EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has started a rolling review of the oral antiviral medicine molnupiravir… developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics for the treatment of Covid-19 in adults," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement.

first published:October 25, 2021, 16:50 IST