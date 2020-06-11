EU Plans Advance Purchase of Up to Six Promising Coronavirus Vaccines: Sources

The European Commission is seeking a mandate from EU governments to buy in advance from pharmaceutical firms up to six promising vaccines against the coronavirus, two officials told Reuters.

The EU executive will ask EU health ministers at a video conference meeting on Friday to back the plan, as the bloc fears it may not have enough shots if a vaccine is developed, the officials said.

"We pay upfront a significant part of the investment needed in exchange for a commitment from the pharmaceutical manufacturer to give us a vaccine when is available if it is successful," a third Commission official told a news conference.

As part of the plan, the Commission will also propose a temporary softening of regulatory requirements to develop vaccines that contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs), the official said, confirming an earlier Reuters report.