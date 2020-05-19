WORLD

1-MIN READ

EU Resolution on Need to Investigate Global Response to Pandemic Adopted at WHO Assembly: Official

File photo of World Health Organisation(WHO) building in Geneva. (Reuters)

File photo of World Health Organisation(WHO) building in Geneva. (Reuters)

None of the WHO's 194 member states raised objections to the resolution brought by the European Union on behalf of more than 100 countries including Australia, China and Japan.

  • Reuters Geneva
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 6:17 PM IST
A resolution on the need to investigate the global response to the coronavirus pandemic won endorsement at the World Health Organisation's annual ministerial meeting on Tuesday.

None of the WHO's 194 member states - which include the United States - raised objections to the resolution brought by the European Union on behalf of more than 100 countries including Australia, China and Japan.

"Is the (World) Health Assembly prepared to adopt the draft resolution as proposed? As I see no requests for the floor, I take it that there is no objection and the resolution is therefore adopted," said Keva Bain, the Bahamas ambassador who serves as the assembly's president. Applause erupted from officials hosting the annual gathering.


