English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EU Says 'Thanks Mr Zuckerberg' For Highlighting Tough New Data Rules
The EU's justice and consumer commissioner Vera Jourova said it was "only good news" that Zuckerberg had acknowledged Facebook planned to follow the bloc's strict new rules worldwide.
Life-sized cutouts depicting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wearing "Fix Fakebook" T-shirts are displayed by advocacy group in Washington on April 10, 2018. (AP Photo)
Brussels: The European Union on Wednesday thanked Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg for highlighting the bloc's tough new data protection rules after he said the social media giant planned to follow them during grilling by US lawmakers.
The EU's justice and consumer commissioner Vera Jourova said it was "only good news" that Zuckerberg had acknowledged Facebook planned to follow the bloc's strict new rules worldwide.
The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into force on May 25, gives web users much greater control over how their personal information is stored and used, with big fines for companies that break the rules.
"I was really desperate about thinking how to make the best possible campaign for GDPR so now this is well done, so thank you Mr Zuckerberg," Jourova told reporters in Brussels.
"His declaration that they want to expand our European rules globally, it's only good news, it sounds very nice to me."
During questioning by US senators on Tuesday over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Zuckerberg said Facebook was "committed to rolling out the controls and the affirmative consent" required by the new EU rules "around the world".
Under the new rules, companies will need explicit consent from users to share their data with third parties and people will have the right to know what personal information is stored about them and to ask for it to be deleted.
Breaches can lead to heavy fines -- up to four percent of a company's global turnover.
Zuckerberg said he took personal responsibility for the fact that 87 million people's personal data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a firm working for Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.
The EU has shown it is willing to take on American web giants, dishing out massive financial penalties to the likes of Apple and Google in rece
Also Watch
The EU's justice and consumer commissioner Vera Jourova said it was "only good news" that Zuckerberg had acknowledged Facebook planned to follow the bloc's strict new rules worldwide.
The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into force on May 25, gives web users much greater control over how their personal information is stored and used, with big fines for companies that break the rules.
"I was really desperate about thinking how to make the best possible campaign for GDPR so now this is well done, so thank you Mr Zuckerberg," Jourova told reporters in Brussels.
"His declaration that they want to expand our European rules globally, it's only good news, it sounds very nice to me."
During questioning by US senators on Tuesday over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Zuckerberg said Facebook was "committed to rolling out the controls and the affirmative consent" required by the new EU rules "around the world".
Under the new rules, companies will need explicit consent from users to share their data with third parties and people will have the right to know what personal information is stored about them and to ask for it to be deleted.
Breaches can lead to heavy fines -- up to four percent of a company's global turnover.
Zuckerberg said he took personal responsibility for the fact that 87 million people's personal data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a firm working for Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.
The EU has shown it is willing to take on American web giants, dishing out massive financial penalties to the likes of Apple and Google in rece
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|57
|43
|45
|145
|2
|England
|25
|30
|21
|76
|4
|South Africa
|10
|7
|9
|26
|5
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|6
|Canada
|8
|22
|17
|47
|7
|Scotland
|7
|11
|14
|32
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|8
|23
|9
|Cyprus
|5
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|16
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|17
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Mitchell Starc Hails Brother Brandon After High Jump Gold
- Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys Himself Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition
- Facebook Alternative Is Here Orkut Founder Launches Hello Network in India
- Avengers: Infinity War - Where are the MCU Superheroes Before the Cosmic Battle
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous in a Masaba Gupta Saree; See Pics