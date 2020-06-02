WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

EU Says Trump Cannot Change G7 Format after US President Says He Wants to Invite Several Nations

File photo of US President Donald Trump.

File photo of US President Donald Trump.

Trump said on Saturday he would delay the summit scheduled for this month and invite other countries, including Russia, to join the meeting.

  • AFP Brussels
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 7:21 PM IST
Share this:

The EU's chief diplomat on Tuesday warned President Donald Trump he did not have the power to change the format of G7 summit, after the US leader said he wanted to invite several other countries, including Russia.

Moscow was expelled from the club of the world's leading industrial nations in 2014 after annexing Crimea from Ukraine, but Trump says the current membership is "outdated".

Trump said on Saturday he would delay the summit scheduled for this month and invite other countries, including Russia, to join the meeting.

But EU foreign affairs high representative Josep Borrell said that Russia had not changed course since 2014 and so should not be re-admitted.

"The prerogative of the G7 chair, in this case the United States, is to issue guest invitations -- guest invitations reflect the host's priorities," Borrell said.

"But changing membership, changing the format on a permanent basis, is not a prerogative of the G7 chair."

Leaders from the Group of Seven -- the US, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan -- had been scheduled to meet by videoconference after coronavirus scuttled plans to gather in-person at Camp David, the US presidential retreat outside Washington.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the idea of inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing his "continued disrespect and flaunting of international rules and norms".


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading