1-MIN READ

EU Slams Donald Trump for Freezing WHO Funding at Critical Stage of Covid-19 Fight

File photo of US President Donald Trump (Image: AP)

File photo of US President Donald Trump (Image: AP)

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the 27-nation group 'deeply' regrets the suspension of funds and the WHO is now 'needed more than ever' to combat the pandemic.

The European Union says US President Trump has 'no reason' to freeze World Health Organization funding at this critical stage and called for measures to promote unity instead of division.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the 27-nation group 'deeply' regrets the suspension of funds and the WHO is now 'needed more than ever' to combat the pandemic.

Borrell said that 'only by joining forces can we overcome this crisis that knows no borders.'

Even though the group has been traditional allies with the U.S. for decades, the EU has increasingly been critical of the Trump administration over the past years.

