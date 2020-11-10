EU To Approve Pfizer COVID Vaccine Contract On Wednesday

News18 Logo

The European Commission will approve on Wednesday a contract for the supply of the COVID19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, its President Ursula von der Leyen said.

BRUSSELS: The European Commission will approve on Wednesday a contract for the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, its President Ursula von der Leyen said.

“Tomorrow we will authorise a contract for up to 300 million doses of the vaccine developed by German company BioNTech and Pfizer,” von der Leyen said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Commission said earlier on Tuesday that the EU executive would discuss adopting the agreement with the two companies, adding that the decision was not linked to Pzifer’s announcement on Monday that clinical tests of its experimental vaccine against COVID-19 had proved more than 90% effective.

  First Published: November 10, 2020, 21:51 IST
