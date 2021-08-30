CHANGE LANGUAGE
EU to Seek to Stop Mass Afghanistan Migration Flows, Draft Statement Says

Families begin to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, August 23, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/Handout via REUTERS

Ministers will gather for an emergency meeting on Tuesday in Brussels to discuss the fallout from the Afghanistan crisis.

European Union interior ministers will say on Tuesday that they are determined to act to prevent more “uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration movements" from Afghanistan, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

The ministers will pledge to stop new security threats from Afghanistan for EU citizens, as well as making the right security checks for those evacuated, said the draft statement dated Aug. 28 and prepared for Tuesday’s meeting.

August 30, 2021