WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

EU Trade Chief Hogan Won't Resign Over Ireland COVID-19 Breach

EU Trade Chief Hogan Won't Resign Over Ireland COVID-19 Breach

Phil Hogan will not resign as European Commission for Trade over his attendance at an event in his native Ireland that is being investigated for breaching COVID19 regulations, an EU official close to the commissioner said on Sunday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 23, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
Share this:

BRUSSELS: Phil Hogan will not resign as European Commission for Trade over his attendance at an event in his native Ireland that is being investigated for breaching COVID-19 regulations, an EU official close to the commissioner said on Sunday.

“The commissioner is not resigning,” the official said.

The Irish representative on the European Union’s executive was asked on Saturday by Ireland’s prime minister and deputy prime minister to consider his position over the golf dinner, which caused public outrage and led to other political resignations.

Also Watch

National Test Agency, Academicians Support Centre On NEET, JEE Exams As Congress Plans Protest

Earlier on Sunday, Hogan apologised again, but stopped short of bowing to calls to quit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 23, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
Next Story
Loading