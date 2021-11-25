CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#NoidaAirport#IndvsNZ#TripuraPolls#Bollywood
Home » News » World » EU Watchdog Approves Pfizer Covid Jab for Kids Aged 5-11
1-MIN READ

EU Watchdog Approves Pfizer Covid Jab for Kids Aged 5-11

The approval cleared the way for the vaccination in a cohort where the virus is rapidly spreading (Reuters File)

The approval cleared the way for the vaccination in a cohort where the virus is rapidly spreading (Reuters File)

The European Medicines Agency said that a panel of experts recommended granting an extension of indication for the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged 5 to 11

The EU’s drug regulator approved Pfizer’s coronavirus jab for children aged 5 to 11 on Thursday, clearing the way for the vaccination in a cohort where the virus is rapidly spreading.

The European Medicines Agency said that a panel of experts “recommended granting an extension of indication for the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged 5 to 11", using the jab’s brand name.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:November 25, 2021, 17:50 IST