WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Europe Must Not be Drawn into US-China Spat, Says France Foreign Minister Le Drian

A file photo of French minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. (Reuters)

A file photo of French minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. (Reuters)

Le Drian told a French Senate hearing that 'a new cold war' must be avoided.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 11:13 PM IST
Share this:

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that Europe must not be divided by Chinese authorities or drawn into a spat between the United States and China.

Le Drian told a French Senate hearing that "a new cold war" must be avoided.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading