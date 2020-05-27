Europe Must Not be Drawn into US-China Spat, Says France Foreign Minister Le Drian
A file photo of French minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. (Reuters)
Le Drian told a French Senate hearing that 'a new cold war' must be avoided.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 11:13 PM IST
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that Europe must not be divided by Chinese authorities or drawn into a spat between the United States and China.
Le Drian told a French Senate hearing that "a new cold war" must be avoided.
