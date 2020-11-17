Europe Still Needs U.S., NATO For Security - German Defence Minister
Europe will not be able to provide for its own security without the help of the United States and NATO for decades to come, German Defence Minister Annegret KrampKarrenbauer said, rejecting French President Emmanuel Macron's idea of a European strategic autonomy.
“The idea of a strategic autonomy of Europe goes too far if it nurtures the illusion that we could ensure Europe’s security, stability and prosperity without NATO and the U.S.,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday.
It would takes decades for Europe to build up a conventional and nuclear military power to compensate for what the U.S. and NATO were contributing to the bloc’s security at the moment, she added.
