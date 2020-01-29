English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
European Parliament Agrees Brexit Deal, Sealing UK Exit from EU

A general view during the plenary session at the EU Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday. (Reuters)

The vote at the parliament in Brussels, which came after an emotional debate, was passed by 621 to 49, prompting MEPs to burst into a chorus of 'Auld Lang Syne', a traditional Scottish song of farewell.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: January 29, 2020, 11:25 PM IST
Brussels: The European Parliament on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to approve the Brexit deal with London, clearing the final hurdle for Britain's departure from the EU.

The vote at the parliament in Brussels, which came after an emotional debate, was passed by 621 to 49, prompting MEPs to burst into a chorus of "Auld Lang Syne", a traditional Scottish song of farewell.
