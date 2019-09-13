Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

European Powers Call on Iran to Cooperate with UN Nuclear Watchdog

In a joint statement, Britain, France, Germany and the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini called on Tehran to cooperate with the IAEA on all relevant matters, including safeguards issues.

AFP

Updated:September 13, 2019, 11:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
European Powers Call on Iran to Cooperate with UN Nuclear Watchdog
File Photo: Ibnlive
Loading...

Paris: European powers on Friday called on Iran to cooperate with the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, after Tehran warned that undue pressure from the US and Israel could jeopardise the agency's activities in Iran.

In a joint statement, Britain, France, Germany and the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini called on Tehran "to cooperate with the IAEA on all relevant matters, including safeguards issues".

The four European signatories of the 2015 accord on Iran's nuclear programme said they were "deeply concerned" by an IAEA report that showed Iran was installing advanced centrifuges.

Expressing fears that the nuclear deal "further unravels", they urged Iran "to reverse all activities that are inconsistent with its commitments".

US President Donald Trump last year pulled out of the deal on curbing Iran's nuclear programme and reimposed crippling economic sanctions, throwing the accord into jeopardy.

European powers led by French President Emmanuel Macron have been scrambling to try to save the accord and to convince Iran, which has begun reneging on some of its nuclear commitments, to abide by the agreement.

Tehran on Wednesday accused the US and Israel of applying "undue pressure" on the IAEA to vet its nuclear programme and warned it could be "counterproductive" to its cooperation with the agency.

Tehran's ambassador to the IAEA, Kazem Gharib Abadi, said statements by Israel and the US could jeopardise Iran's "constructive, timely and proactive cooperation" with the watchdog.​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram