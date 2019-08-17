Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

European Union Calls for 'Inclusive Dialogue' over Hong Kong Tensions

The statement came as Hong Kong democracy activists kicked off a new round of protests that began over a plan to allow extraditions to mainland China but have widened into a broader call for more rights in the semi-autonomous city.

AFP

Updated:August 17, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
European Union Calls for 'Inclusive Dialogue' over Hong Kong Tensions
File photo of an European Union flag. (Representative image from Reuters)
Loading...

Brussels: The European Union on Saturday called for "inclusive dialogue" to calm tensions in Hong Kong, where ten weeks of protests have plunged the city into crisis and prompted mainland China to take a more hardline tone.

"It is crucial that restraint is exercised, violence rejected, and urgent steps are taken to de-escalate the situation," EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

"Engagement in a process of broad-based and inclusive dialogue, involving all key stakeholders, is essential."

The statement came as Hong Kong democracy activists kicked off a new round of protests that began over a plan to allow extraditions to mainland China but have widened into a broader call for more rights in the semi-autonomous city.

Millions of people have hit the streets while clashes have broken out between police and small groups of hardcore protesters.

"For the last two months, large numbers of citizens have been exercising their fundamental right of assembly," the EU diplomatic chief said.

"However, there has recently been a rising number of unacceptable violent incidents, with risks of further violence and instability."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram