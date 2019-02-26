English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
European Union Court Rules Halal Meat Cannot Get Organic Label
The EU Court of Justice said on Tuesday that such labelling aims to ensure products have been obtained in observance of the highest standards in animal welfare.
(Representative image: Reuters)
Loading...
Paris: The European Union's top court has ruled that the EU organic food logo cannot be used on meat derived from animals that have been slaughtered in accordance with religious rites without first being stunned.
The EU Court of Justice said on Tuesday that such labelling aims to ensure products have been obtained in observance of the highest standards in animal welfare.
The court says the stunning technique significantly reduces animal suffering.
A French animal welfare association brought the case in 2012, arguing that halal beef shouldn't be labelled organic.
The ruling states that the practice of ritual slaughter as part of which an animal may be killed without first being stunned is authorised by an exception to the general rule in the EU to ensure observance of the freedom of religion.
The EU Court of Justice said on Tuesday that such labelling aims to ensure products have been obtained in observance of the highest standards in animal welfare.
The court says the stunning technique significantly reduces animal suffering.
A French animal welfare association brought the case in 2012, arguing that halal beef shouldn't be labelled organic.
The ruling states that the practice of ritual slaughter as part of which an animal may be killed without first being stunned is authorised by an exception to the general rule in the EU to ensure observance of the freedom of religion.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
‘Desh Nahi Jhukne dunga’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first message After The IAF Strike on Pakistan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
-
Monday 25 February , 2019
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 ‘Desh Nahi Jhukne dunga’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first message After The IAF Strike on Pakistan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
Monday 25 February , 2019 We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
Friday 22 February , 2019 India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mess With the Best, Die Like the Rest': Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar Laud Surgical Strike 2.0
- Imran Khan's Party Takes a Jibe at India After Surgical Strike 2.0 With 'Side Effects of Bollywood'
- Guess Who Defeated Selena Gomez on Instagram to Become the Most Followed Woman
- 'India's Revenge', 'Pakistan Will Respond': How International Media Reported on 'Surgical Strike 2.0'
- Here's How to Spot The Terrorist Camps on Google Maps Which IAF Mirage-2000 Jets Destroyed Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results