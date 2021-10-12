CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#AryanKhan#Coronavirus#Lakhimpur
Home » News » World » European Union Increases Aid Pledge to Afghanistan and Its Neighbours to 1 Billion Euros
1-MIN READ

European Union Increases Aid Pledge to Afghanistan and Its Neighbours to 1 Billion Euros

The European Union will give an additional 700 million euros in emergency aid to Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries. (Image: REUTERS)

The European Union will give an additional 700 million euros in emergency aid to Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries. (Image: REUTERS)

"We must do all we can to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse in Afghanistan," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The European Union will give an additional 700 million euros ($809.2 million) in emergency aid to Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries, the European Commission said ahead of Tuesday’s Group of 20 Afghan summit.

The pledge takes the total commitment of new funding to 1 billion euros after the EU executive’s earlier promise of 300 million euros to help to prevent basic services in Afghanistan from collapsing and food from running out.

“We must do all we can to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse in Afghanistan," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement, adding that the Islamic militants who seized Kabul on Aug. 15 must first meet the EU’s five conditions for longer-term aid.

($1 = 0.8651 euros)

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 12, 2021, 16:45 IST