European Union Says Sri Lanka's Planned Executions Contradict Commitment to Ban Death Penalty
It said it will monitor Sri Lanka's commitments to international conventions upon which hinges a preferential trade deal with the country. Sri Lanka has a lucrative market access to the EU through the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus.
(Representative image: Reuters)
Colombo: The European Union has criticised Sri Lanka's move to resume executions, saying it would directly contradict the country's commitment to maintain a 43-year moratorium on death penalty at the UN General Assembly last year.
The EU said in a statement Thursday that Sri Lanka's planned executions will send the wrong signals to the international community and investors.
It said it will monitor Sri Lanka's commitments to international conventions upon which hinges a preferential trade deal with the country. Sri Lanka has a lucrative market access to the EU through the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus.
The concessions were withdrawn over alleged abuses immediately after a long civil war, which ended in 2009.
President Maithripala Sirisena's government took steps toward reforms and commitments on human rights to secure the program back on being elected to office in 2015.
But Sirisena said this week he had signed the death warrants for four drug convicts and they would be executed soon.
Sirisena told a school function Friday that he had decided to resume executions to save the youth from narcotics and that he has explained his position to UN chief Antonio Gutteres during a telephone conversation Thursday night.
Sri Lanka last executed a prisoner in 1976.
"The death penalty is a cruel, inhuman and a degrading punishment, and the EU unequivocally opposes its use in all circumstances and all cases," the EU statement said.
"While the Sri Lankan authorities have cited the need to address drug-related offences, studies show that the death penalty fails to act as a deterrent to crime."
Sri Lanka has been grappling with drug-related crimes for years and is believed to be used by the peddlers as a transit hub.
In April, police publicly destroyed 770 kilograms (1,695 pounds) of drugs seized in 2016 and 2017.
Police have seized 731 kilograms (1,608 pounds) of heroin, 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine and 1,607 kilograms (3,535 pounds) of marijuana so far this year.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra Tweets Video of Bottle-Turned Desi Door Stopper, Netizens Hail Indian 'Jugaad'
- Indian Cricket Fans Cannot Stop Talking About Dhoni's 'Sluggish' Knock Against West Indies
- WhatsApp Wants You to Share Status Update as Facebook Story Too: Here is What You Need to Know
- Nobody Can Beat Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Stylish Entry at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue
- Jony Ive, The Design Legend Behind The iPhone And The iPad, is Leaving Apple
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s