European Union Says Turkey's Decision to Make Historic Monument Hagia Sophia Mosque is 'Regrettable'

A woman gestures in front of the Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya, after a court decision that paves the way for it to be converted from a museum back into a mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

President Tayyip Erdogan's declared Istanbul's Hagia Sophia open to Muslim prayer as a mosque, after a top court ruled that the building's conversion to a museum was illegal.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 11, 2020, 11:21 AM IST
The European Union lamented on Friday President Tayyip Erdogan's decision to declare Istanbul's Hagia Sophia open to Muslim prayer as a mosque, after a top court ruled that the building's conversion to a museum was illegal.

"The ruling by the Turkish Council of State to overturn one of modern Turkey's landmark decisions and President Erdogan's decision to place the monument under the management of the Religious Affairs Presidency is regrettable," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

