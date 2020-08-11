European Union to Give €1.65 Million to Support Victims of Floods in South Asia

The European Union on Tuesday said it is providing 1.65 million euro in humanitarian aid in response to severe flooding that has affected South Asia most notably Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

The funding comes on top of the 1.8 million euro announced earlier this year to support families affected by a series of disasters, including Cyclone Amphan that ravaged India and Bangladesh in May. This brings the total EU support to victims of disasters in the region to 3.45 million euro, EU's European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) said in a statement.

A further 500,000 euro will be used in India to provide food and livelihood assistance, emergency relief supplies, and water and sanitation services, it said.

So far, this year's monsoon rains have impacted 10.9 million and has amplified people's vulnerabilities as they struggle to tackle the consequences of the global coronavirus pandemic, the statement said.

"The monsoon rains across South Asia have been particularly devastating this year and this urgent contribution will help our humanitarian partners on the ground in providing crucial support to those who have lost their shelters, belongings and sources of livelihood," said Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees EU humanitarian programs in Asia and the Pacific.

"Focusing on the worst affected countries, we are providing the means for people to survive through this difficult time so that they can get back on their feet as soon as possible," Thammannagoda said.

The funding is part of the EU's Acute Large Emergency Response Tool (ALERT). Measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be incorporated in all programming, the statement said.