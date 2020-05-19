WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

European Union Urges All Nations to Back WHO

Building of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland. (REUTERS)

Building of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland. (REUTERS)

European Commission spokeswoman Virginie Battu-Henriksson said global cooperation is "the only effective and viable option to win this battle".

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 6:36 PM IST
Share this:

The EU on Tuesday urged all countries to back the World Health Organisation (WHO) after President Donald Trump threatened to permanently cut US funding.


European Commission spokeswoman Virginie Battu-Henriksson said global cooperation is "the only effective and viable option to win this battle".


She said, this is the time for solidarity. It is not the time for finger-pointing or undermining multilateral cooperation."


In a letter to WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Trump wrote the agency's "repeated missteps" in its response to the pandemic have proven "very costly for the world".


Trump threatened to cut US' WHO funding unless it commits to "substantive improvements" in the next 30 days.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Also Watch

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading