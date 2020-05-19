European Union Urges All Nations to Back WHO

The EU on Tuesday urged all countries to back the World Health Organisation (WHO) after President Donald Trump threatened to permanently cut US funding.







European Commission spokeswoman Virginie Battu-Henriksson said global cooperation is "the only effective and viable option to win this battle".







She said, this is the time for solidarity. It is not the time for finger-pointing or undermining multilateral cooperation."







In a letter to WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Trump wrote the agency's "repeated missteps" in its response to the pandemic have proven "very costly for the world".







Trump threatened to cut US' WHO funding unless it commits to "substantive improvements" in the next 30 days.