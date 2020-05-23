Europe's Coronavirus Cases Top 2 Million, Russia Worst Affected: Report

More than two million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially declared in Europe, nearly two-thirds of which were reported in Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and France, according to an AFP tally on Saturday.

With at least 173,133 deaths out of 2,001,995 cases, Europe is the continent most affected by the pandemic.

Worldwide, a total of 5,244,616 cases, including 339,011 deaths, have been recorded.

Russia is the European country with the highest number of cases (335,882 with 3,388 deaths) and a daily increase of about 10,000 new cases reported since the beginning of May.