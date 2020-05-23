WORLD

1-MIN READ

Europe's Coronavirus Cases Top 2 Million, Russia Worst Affected: Report

In this photo taken on May 15, 2020, doctors perform tracheal intubation of a coronavirus patient on artificial lung respiration at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

In this photo taken on May 15, 2020, doctors perform tracheal intubation of a coronavirus patient on artificial lung respiration at an intensive care unit of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Worldwide, a total of 5,244,616 cases, including 339,011 deaths, have been recorded.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 10:32 PM IST
More than two million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially declared in Europe, nearly two-thirds of which were reported in Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and France, according to an AFP tally on Saturday.

With at least 173,133 deaths out of 2,001,995 cases, Europe is the continent most affected by the pandemic.

Russia is the European country with the highest number of cases (335,882 with 3,388 deaths) and a daily increase of about 10,000 new cases reported since the beginning of May.


