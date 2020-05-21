WORLD

Europe's Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 1.7 Lakh, Most Fatalities in Britain and Italy

FILE PHOTO: A doctor puts on her Level 1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, as the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases grow around the world, in London, Britain . REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

With 1,70,032 deaths out of 19,57,819 cases, Europe is the hardest hit continent by the pandemic that has swept the globe since it first emerged in China in December.

  • AFP Paris
  May 21, 2020
Europe's coronavirus death toll passed 1,70,000 on Thursday, with the lion's share of deaths recorded in the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Spain, according to an AFP tally.

Britain has the highest death toll in Europe with 35,704 fatalities, followed by Italy with 32,330, France with 28,132 and Spain's 27,888.

The tallies are collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).


