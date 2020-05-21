Europe's Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 1.7 Lakh, Most Fatalities in Britain and Italy
FILE PHOTO: A doctor puts on her Level 1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, as the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases grow around the world, in London, Britain . REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo
With 1,70,032 deaths out of 19,57,819 cases, Europe is the hardest hit continent by the pandemic that has swept the globe since it first emerged in China in December.