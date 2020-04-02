WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Europe's Hospitals Running Out of ICU Meds for Covid-19

A man in a protective suit sanitises a water taxi as part of measures to try and contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, Italy. (Image: Reuters)

A man in a protective suit sanitises a water taxi as part of measures to try and contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, Italy. (Image: Reuters)

The European University Hospital Alliance said that without countries cooperating to ensure a steady supply of these drugs, doctors and nurses might no longer be able to provide adequate intensive care.

Share this:

London: Nine leading European university hospitals are warning they will run out of essential medicines needed for COVID-19 patients in intensive care in less than two weeks as they are increasingly crushed by the pandemic.


The European University Hospital Alliance said that without countries cooperating to ensure a steady supply of these drugs, doctors and nurses might no longer be able to provide adequate intensive care for people critically ill with the new coronavirus.


In a statement published this week and sent to national governments, the group said that aside from the need for protective gear and ventilators, the most urgent need now is for the drugs that are necessary for intensive care patients. They wrote that existing stocks of muscle relaxants, sedatives and painkillers were likely to run out in two days in the hardest-hit hospitals, and in two weeks in others.


The shortage has led some hospitals to buy alternative drugs or try other doses on patients. It is extremely worrying that overworked and often less-experienced nurses and doctors-in-training, drafted to fill the gaps, have to use products and dosages that they are not used to, the group wrote, on behalf of hospitals in Austria, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden and Spain.

The hospital group noted that some governments had reacted to the shortages by refusing to export drugs elsewhere, and warned this would prevent drugs from reaching hospitals in dire need of the medicines.


No single country in Europe has the production facilities to provide all the drugs (or protective gear or ventilators) needed, they wrote. Coordinated European action will be of vital importance.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    1,860

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,069

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    155

     

  • Total DEATHS

    53

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 02 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    738,036

     

  • Total Confirmed

    999,671

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    210,184

     

  • Total DEATHS

    51,451

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres