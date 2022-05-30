Eurovision Winners Kalush Orchestra Auction Trophy To Buy Drones For Ukrainian Army

The Kalush Orchestra which won 2022’s Eurovision Song Contest raised close to a million dollars by auctioning their trophy on Sunday. The music group said that the money will go to fund the fight against the Russian army in Ukraine.

The group raised $900,000 after selling the crystal microphone. The trophy was auctioned on Facebook with the goal of buying drones for Ukraine’s military which have been crucial in their resistance against the Russian forces.

The group also appeared at a charity concert at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate where they raised money for medical care and supplies.

The group’s member Oleh Psiuk appealed that people should not forget about the war and get used to the developments as they occur. The war on Ukraine has led to the deaths of 4,031 civilians and has led to 4,735 injuries as per United Nations’ records.

The number of people fighting the war remains unknown. More than 14 million people have left Ukraine following the Russian invasion and several cities and towns have been reduced to rubble.

Psiuk, while speaking to the BBC, said that the news of war should be on the front pages until peace is restored. Stefania, the band’s song which propelled them to the Eurovision win, has also been seen as a rallying cry with emotive lyrics like – ‘I will always walk to you by broken roads’.

The Ukrainian Army will receive three Ukrainian-made PD-2 drones which will be bought with the money raised by the sale of the trophy.

As of April, Ukraine has received more than $900 million in donations since the war began, according to Fortune. The magazine in a report also said that more than $4 billion each day is spent on fighting the war.

Earlier Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s famous khaki fleece was sold for $110,000 earlier this month in London. The money doubled after the UK PM Boris Johnson urged prospective buyers to bid bigger. In the same event held on May 8, a cockerel jug presented to the UK PM Boris Johnson during his walkabout with Ukrainian president Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital and a guided tour of Kyiv by mayor Vitaly Klitschko was also up for auction.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.