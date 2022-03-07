Evacuation Of Indians Stranded In Sumy To Begin Soon As Humanitarian Corridors Reopen

Indian authorities tasked to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine’s Sumy are positive that they will be evacuated safely. People familiar with the developments told News18 on Monday that the evacuation from Sumy will begin soon.

Earlier, the Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine released a statement where it said that at the behest of French president Emmanuel Macron, Russian president Vladimir Putin has decided to establish a ceasefire to open humanitarian corridors.

However, news agency AFP reported that Ukraine rejected the Moscow-proposed corridors to Belarus, Russia.

Indian officials earlier told News18 that the ceasefire will be used to evacuate students. The previous ceasefire did not include eastern Ukraine but the latest ceasefire declaration covers Kharkiv and Sumy where Indian citizens and students have been stuck since the past week. These two cities have also seen hostilities rage over the past week as Ukrainian forces attempt to thwart Russian advances.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also on Monday asked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to ensure that Indian citizens are evacuated safely. The Union external affairs minister earlier said that more than 1,200 students will return home to India aboard 7 flights today.

The statement outlined that from Kharkiv evacuees will be taken to Nekhoteevka and then to Belgorod following which they will be transported to their selective destinations or or points of temporary accommodation. Evacuees from Sumy will reach Sudzha and the Belgorod and then will be flown to their selective destinations or or points of temporary accommodation. From Kyiv evacuees will be taken via - Gostomel, Rakovka, Sosnovka, Ivankov, Oranoe, Chernobyl, Gden (Republic of Belarus) and Gomel. From Mariupol evacuees will take the Novoazovsk, Taganrog, Rostov-on-Don route.

Russia warned Ukraine against disturbing the process of evacuation. Ukraine, however, earlier claimed that the evacuation operation was disturbed by the Russians. Russia said that it will monitor the evacuation process through unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

“We warn that all attempts by the Ukrainian side once again to deceive Russia and the entire civilised world in disrupting the humanitarian operation, allegedly through the fault of the Russian Federation, are useless and meaningless this time,” the statement said. It further asked the local authorities to extend their help in evacuating civilians.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.