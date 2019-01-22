English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Even Trump is Building Wall: Malaysia PM Cites US President to Defend His Ban on Israeli Athletes
Malaysia sparked a row with Israel after saying it would not allow Israeli swimmers to compete in a tournament later this year that serves as a qualifying event for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
File photo of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. (Reuters photo)
Loading...
Vienna: Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday defended Malaysia's ban on Israeli athletes, likening it to US President Donald Trump's plan to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.
Malaysia sparked a row with Israel after saying it would not allow Israeli swimmers to compete in a tournament later this year that serves as a qualifying event for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
"Every country has the right to accept or refuse entry of anybody," Mahathir told a press conference in Vienna on Tuesday. "You can see that in America now they are erecting a very high wall to prevent Mexicans from going to America," he said.
"We have the same idea, that people who are undesirable for our country will be kept out of our country," Mahathir added.
Last week Israel said the decision was motivated by "rabid anti-Semitism" on Mahathir's part.
Mahathir, now 93 and in his second stint as premier, has in the past attracted criticism for verbal attacks on Jews.
Last week he denied accusations of anti-Semitism, saying: "It is my right to tell them they have been doing a lot of wrong things. Why can’t we say anything against Israel, against the Jews?"
On Tuesday he branded Israel "a criminal country", adding: "If their people want to compete in sport, they can go to some other country."
Israel has called on the International Paralympic Committee to challenge the decision or change the venue of the competition.
Kuala Lumpur, which has no formal diplomatic ties with Israel, has rejected pleas from the world sporting body to find a solution to the row.
Malaysia has stopped Israeli athletes from competing in a sports event before. Two Israeli windsurfers had to pull out of a competition on Langkawi island after they were refused visas in 2015.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Malaysia sparked a row with Israel after saying it would not allow Israeli swimmers to compete in a tournament later this year that serves as a qualifying event for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
"Every country has the right to accept or refuse entry of anybody," Mahathir told a press conference in Vienna on Tuesday. "You can see that in America now they are erecting a very high wall to prevent Mexicans from going to America," he said.
"We have the same idea, that people who are undesirable for our country will be kept out of our country," Mahathir added.
Last week Israel said the decision was motivated by "rabid anti-Semitism" on Mahathir's part.
Mahathir, now 93 and in his second stint as premier, has in the past attracted criticism for verbal attacks on Jews.
Last week he denied accusations of anti-Semitism, saying: "It is my right to tell them they have been doing a lot of wrong things. Why can’t we say anything against Israel, against the Jews?"
On Tuesday he branded Israel "a criminal country", adding: "If their people want to compete in sport, they can go to some other country."
Israel has called on the International Paralympic Committee to challenge the decision or change the venue of the competition.
Kuala Lumpur, which has no formal diplomatic ties with Israel, has rejected pleas from the world sporting body to find a solution to the row.
Malaysia has stopped Israeli athletes from competing in a sports event before. Two Israeli windsurfers had to pull out of a competition on Langkawi island after they were refused visas in 2015.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Raps About Life in Shantytown in Gully Boy New Song Mere Gully Mein
- Paytm Republic Day Sale: Cashback on Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and More
- Video of Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora Working Out Together is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- Guinness World Records Makes a Man Eat Humble Pie After His Failed Pi Memorisation Record 'Attempt'
- How a Group of Muslims are Feeding TSA as US Government Shutdown Continues For 32nd Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results