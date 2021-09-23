'Every Country Must Emulate India': First Solar CEO Praises PM Modi's Efforts on Climate Change

Mark Widmar, the CEO of First Solar, a US solar technology company who was among the five CEOs to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that every country should do what India was doing with climate change. He said emulating India’s steps on climate change would help other countries meet long-term climate goals.

The Prime Minister’s Office said PM Modi elaborated on India’s efforts to harness solar energy, including the ‘One world, One sun and One grid’ initiative and investment opportunities in the sector.

Widmar, after his meeting with prime minister Modi, said, “I think if every country could embrace and emulate what India has done, our ability to meet the long-term climate goal objectives won’t be a problem."

“His commitment to ensuring domestic capabilities& ensuring long-term climate goals with focus on energy independence and security, the alignment of what he’s trying to achieve couldn’t be better for companies looking to manufacture in India," Widmar added.

ALSO READ | 5G, Semiconductors and India’s New Drone Policy: What PM Modi and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon Discussed

The CEO of the solar energy company also said that PM Modi referred to India’s ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy. The PM also emphasised on India’s focus on manufacturing for solar energy and said that companies in the field of solar energy can take maximum advantage India’s PLI schemes.

The two also spoke about India’s green hydrogen mission and agreed on the enhancement of the manufacturing of Solar in India. This will also benefit the countries in the region. Widmar said, “Clearly with his leadership and what he’s done to create a really strong balance between industrial policy as well as trade policy, it makes it an ideal opportunity for companies like First Solar to establish manufacturing in India."

Before Widmar, PM Modi met Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon with whom he discussed India’s prepared 5G standards and urged Qualcomm to actively participate as they did in the case of NAVIK.

Modi also met Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen who alls himself a “Modi fan and supporter."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here