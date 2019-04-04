English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ex-employee Sues Netflix for Firing Her After She 'Announced Pregnancy'
The suit states wrongful termination, and says Zarak "suffered and continues to suffer humiliation, emotional distress, and mental and physical pain and anguish" as a result of losing her job.
Image for representation. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)
Los Angeles: A former Netflix employee has filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging she was fired after announcing her pregnancy.
In a 35-page complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Tania Zarak, says she began working for the streaming giant as a manager in the International Originals division in mid-2018, reports deadline.com.
According to the lawsuit, Zarak announced her pregnancy a few months later, in early November 2018, and was fired.
Before ultimately losing her job, the suit alleges she was left out of meetings and her supervisor, Francisco Ramos, made denigrating remarks about her appearance. It goes on to claim that Ramos removed Zarak from a show she was working on, involving a famous Mexican-American singer.
After complaining to human resources, Zarak says she had a meeting with Ramos and was subsequently fired in front of a human resource representative.
The suit states wrongful termination, and says Zarak "suffered and continues to suffer humiliation, emotional distress, and mental and physical pain and anguish" as a result of losing her job.
She is seeking unspecified damages for lost wages, lost employee benefits, bonuses, vacation benefits, medical expenses, pain, suffering and emotional distress.
