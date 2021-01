Ex-FBI Lawyer Given Probation For Russia Probe Actions

WASHINGTON: A former FBI lawyer was sentenced to probation for altering a document the Justice Department relied on during its surveillance of a Donald Trump aide during the Russia investigation.

Kevin Clinesmith apologized for doctoring the email about Carter Page’s relationship with the CIA, saying he was truly ashamed of what he had done.

This conduct is the only stain on the defendants character that Ive been able to discern, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in imposing a sentence of 12 months probation rather than the prison sentence that prosecutors had requested.

