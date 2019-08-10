Take the pledge to vote

Ex-girlfriend of Ohio Shooter Wanted to Reach Out to Authorities over His Love for Serial Killers

She says that his interest in serial killers seemed normal for a fellow psychology student who told her he was struggling with mental illness.

August 10, 2019
Ex-girlfriend of Ohio Shooter Wanted to Reach Out to Authorities over His Love for Serial Killers
Authorities work at the scene of a mass shooting on August 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo)
Dayton (US): A former girlfriend of the man who killed nine people in Ohio says there were a few times he did something that made her wonder if she should reach out to authorities.

But Adelia Johnson says Connor Betts' one-time drunken rambling about wanting to hurt people and his thoughts of suicide didn't seem like red flags. She says that his interest in serial killers seemed normal for a fellow psychology student who told her he was struggling with mental illness.

Johnson also says it's not like Betts expressed any concrete plans for an attack during the two months they dated this spring. And she's not sure what could have been done if he had.

