Ex-girlfriend of Ohio Shooter Wanted to Reach Out to Authorities over His Love for Serial Killers

Dayton (US): A former girlfriend of the man who killed nine people in Ohio says there were a few times he did something that made her wonder if she should reach out to authorities.

But Adelia Johnson says Connor Betts' one-time drunken rambling about wanting to hurt people and his thoughts of suicide didn't seem like red flags. She says that his interest in serial killers seemed normal for a fellow psychology student who told her he was struggling with mental illness.

Johnson also says it's not like Betts expressed any concrete plans for an attack during the two months they dated this spring. And she's not sure what could have been done if he had.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.