Ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak Charged With Corruption
Najib did not enter a plea at the lower sessions court, however, because the case is being transferred to the High Court.
File image of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak. (REUTERS)
Kuala Lumpur: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was charged Wednesday with corruption for embezzling millions of dollars of public money, in a stunning fall from grace for a national leader.
Najib did not enter a plea at the lower sessions court, however, because the case is being transferred to the High Court, an AFP reporter said.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
