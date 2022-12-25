President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday appointed Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, a former Maoist guerrilla who led a decade-long insurgency against Nepal’s Hindu monarchy, as the new Prime Minister of Nepal.

CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Prachanda, 68, has been appointed as the Prime Minister of Nepal as per Article 76 Clause 2 of the Constitution, according to a statement issued by the President’s Office here.

The President had called any member of the House of Representatives, who can garner a majority with support from two or more parties as stipulated in the Article 76 clause 2 of the Constitution to submit a claim for the Prime Minister’s post.

Prachanda had submitted the claim before the deadline given by the President expired at 5 pm on Sunday. The swearing in ceremony of the newly-appointed Prime Minister will take place at 4 pm on Monday, according to the President’s Office.

Here’s all you need to know about Prachanda:

Prachanda is being appointed as the Prime Minister of Nepal for the third time. Born in Dhikurpokhari of Kaski district near Pokhara on December 11, 1954, Prachanda remained underground for almost 13 years. He joined mainstream politics when the CPN-Maoist adopted peaceful politics, ending decade long armed insurgency. He led the decade-long armed struggle from 1996 to 2006 that ultimately ended with signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in November 2006. Prachanda along with CPN-UML chairman K P Sharma Oli, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) president Ravi Lamichhane, Rastriya Prajatantra Party chief Rajendra Lingden among other top leaders earlier went to the President’s Office with a proposal to appoint him as the new Prime Minister, sources said. Prachanda has support of 165 lawmakers in the 275-member House of Representatives which includes CPN-UML with 78, CPN-MC with 32, RSP with 20, RPP with 14, JSP with 12, Janamat with 6 and Nagarik Unmukti Party with 3. Earlier, a crucial meeting was held at former prime minister Oli’s residence where CPN-Maoist Centre and other smaller parties agreed to form a government under the leadership of ‘Prachanda’. There has been an understanding between Prachanda and Oli to lead the government on rotation basis and Oli agreed to make Prachanda Prime Minister at the first chance as per his demand.​ After talks with Prime Minister Deuba failed, Prachanda reached the private residence of CPN-UML chairman Oli to seek his support to become the Prime Minister. He was joined by leaders of other smaller parties. In 2020, he had stoked a controversy when he claimed that the real Ayodhya lies in his country and not in India. “Lord Ram is Nepali, not Indian," news agency ANI had quoted Nepali media as saying.

With Agency Inputs

