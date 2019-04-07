English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ex-Mexican President Vicente Fox Says Gunmen Tried to Storm His Home
Lopez Obrador responded via Twitter that he has instructed Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval to create a security detail to protect Fox and his family 'but without the excesses' of prior administrations.
Ex-Mexican President Vicente Fox. (Image: Twitter)
Mexico City: Former Mexican President Vicente Fox says armed men tried to storm into his house, just months after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador cut off security for the country's ex-presidents.
He reported Saturday's incident on Twitter without giving details. He has a large ranch in the central state of Guanajuato.
Fox also tweeted: "I hold President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador directly responsible for the security of myself, my family and my belongings."
Lopez Obrador responded via Twitter that he has instructed Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval to create a security detail to protect Fox and his family "but without the excesses" of prior administrations.
Lopez Obrador dismantled the Mexican equivalent of the U.S. Secret Service after being sworn in as president December 1. Fox was president in 2000-2006.
