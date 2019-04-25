Take the pledge to vote

Ex-Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn to Walk Free, Again, After Tokyo Court Sets Bail at $4.5 Million

Carlos Ghosn will be free to leave the detention centre after posting bail, but his movements and communications will likely be strictly monitored and restricted in line with his previous bail conditions.

Reuters

April 25, 2019
Ex-Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn to Walk Free, Again, After Tokyo Court Sets Bail at $4.5 Million
File photo of Carlos Ghosn (image: Reuters)
Tokyo: Former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn looked set to walk out of a Japanese detention centre for the second time since his arrest last year on financial misconduct charges, after a Tokyo court on Thursday set his bail at $4.5 million.

The Tokyo District Court said in a statement that it had approved a bail request from Ghosn's defence team and set bail at 500 million yen ($4.5 million).

Ghosn's lawyers on Monday filed the bail request after the former executive was indicted for aggravated breach of trust, accused of enriching himself at a cost of $5 million to Nissan from July 2017 through July 2018.

It will mark the second time he has been released on bail. He was initially released last month, but then re-arrested on April 4 on the new charges, returning to the same Tokyo detention centre where he had previously spent 108 dates following his first arrest in November. He has denied all the charges against him.

Ghosn will be free to leave the detention centre after posting bail, but his movements and communications will likely be strictly monitored and restricted in line with his previous bail conditions.
