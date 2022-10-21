Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Running for Office Over 'Misleading' Officials About 'Receiving Gifts' Worth Millions

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been disqualified from running for any political office for five years by the Pakistan Election Commission on Friday. He was barred from political office when the election commission ruled on charges that he misled officials about gifts he received from foreign leaders while he was still in power.

Khan has been charged with concealing of assets, a move likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the impoverished country.

