Ex-Pakistan Envoy Hussain Haqqani Sues Daily Over Calling Him Agent of India and US
Hussain Haqqani, who is currently living in the US as a scholar at The Hudson Institute, a top American think tank, is seeking damages to the tune of 15 billion Pakistani Rupees (USD 95 million).
File image of Husain Haqqani. (Image: Getty Images)
Washington: Pakistan's former ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani has initiated libel proceedings against a Pakistani newspaper over accusing him of being an Indian and American agent and wrongly claiming that he was a fugitive of Pakistan's law.
Hussain Haqqani, who is currently living in the US as a scholar at The Hudson Institute, a top American think tank, is seeking damages to the tune of 15 billion Pakistani Rupees (USD 95 million).
In a legal notice to The Nation newspaper of Lahore and Islamabad, Haqqani lawyer Yasser Latif Hamdani demanded an immediate retraction and apology for articles attributed to a Russian writer.
Failing an apology, Haqqani's lawyer would start legal proceedings not only in Pakistan but also in the UK and other jurisdictions where the newspaper's online edition is read, seeking damages to the tune of Pakistani Rupees 15 billion (USD 95 million).
Although Pakistani courts seldom act in libel cases or take too long to decide them, several prominent Pakistanis have succeeded in winning large damages from British courts.
The articles defended the appointment of the new ISI chief, blamed Haqqani for criticizing the ISI, and claimed that Haqqani had been "found guilty by a Pakistani court of authoring a memo in 2012 requesting American support against his homeland's military".
They also accused Haqqani, now a scholar at The Hudson Institute, a top American think tank, of advancing Indian interests, a practice common in Pakistani media to condemn critics of the Pakistani military establishment.
The legal notice said Haqqani "has always endeavoured lawfully and constitutionally to uphold democracy and civilian supremacy in Pakistan" and that contrary to propaganda he had not been found guilty of any crime in any court of law".
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Director Anubhav Sinha Writes Open Letter Ahead of Article 15 Release
- Please Don't Bully Me, Says Lexi Rabe Who Played Tony Stark's Daughter in Avengers Endgame
- You Can Now Get Your ‘Made to Order’ Lenovo ThinkPad Laptop; Over 1,00,000 Configuration Options in Tow
- Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS
- Pakistan's Eerily Similar Results to 1992 World Cup Win Has Fans Praying For Another Miracle
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s