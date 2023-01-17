Ex-Prez of Pak Supreme Court Bar Association Shot Dead in Peshawar Court

A Pakistani lawyer, known for his criticism of the Pakistani military and state-sponsored terrorism was shot dead inside the bar room of Peshawar High Court earlier this Monday.

A lone gunman shot Abdul Latif Afridi, aged 79, six times inside the bar room while he was surrounded by fellow lawyers. Afridi was also the former president of the Pakistan Supreme Court Bar Association. He was immediately shifted to Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital but doctors announced him dead on arrival.

The authorities said that Afridi sustained six bullet wounds.

A report by the Times of India pointed out that there is heavy presence of security forces at the Peshawar court but lawyers are not frisked on entry.

The courtroom faced a security lapse in 2020 when an American of Pakistani origin, an Ahmadi by faith, was shot by a religious fanatic inside a courtroom while he was awaiting trial on blasphemy charges.

Senior police officer Kashif Abbasi told the assailant that the culprit was arrested from the crime scene. He has been identified as Adnan Afridi and had entered the court premises by dressing up as a lawyer. Eyewitnesses said the gunman did not try to flee.

The Peshawar High Court Bar Association questioned the authorities regarding the loopholes in security and asked the authorities to investigate how an armed man entered the bar room inside the high court building.

The Pakistan Bar Council also condemned the killing while announcing a strike on Tuesday. They said no lawyer shall appear in court in a sign of protest.

They criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and expressed concerns as the province’s police and law enforcement agencies failed to provide security to courts and lawyers.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the recent weeks has become a hotbed for terrorism as Pakistani security agencies are fighting terrorists affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) forces.

The TTP last week killed three policemen, including a senior officer, when they attacked a police station in Peshawar, armed with high-end weapons.

Read all the Latest News here